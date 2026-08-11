Days after being named Higher Education Secretary, Naresh Pal Gangwar replaced

Modifying its earlier order, the government on Monday appointed Deepti Gaur Mukerjee as the new Higher Education Secretary in place of Naresh Pal Gangwar.

In an order, the Department of Personnel and Training said that “In partial modification of earlier order” issued on July 23, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Deepti Gaur Mukerjee, Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, as Secretary, Department of Higher Education.

She succeeds Vineet Joshi, who has been appointed as Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

Prior to the order, Mukerjee, a 1993-batch IAS officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre, was serving as the Corporate Affairs Secretary.