Days after assault, Telangana forest officer faces SC/ST Act case

Days after being attacked by a mob led by a TRS leader, Forest Range Officer C Anitha and 15 of her colleagues have been booked under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Advertising

A case was filed at Easgaon police station based on a complaint by M Saroja, a tribal who claimed that she was abused and harassed by Anitha and her colleagues before the FRO was assaulted in a village in Kagaznagar in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district on June 30.

While Anitha and other forest officials were assaulted by a mob led by former Zilla Parishad vice-chairman Konneru Krishna Rao, a cross-complaint was lodged on Saturday by Saroja, who claimed that her family owns the land on which the forest officials were trying to plant saplings as part of an afforestation programme, and accused Anitha of referring to her caste while abusing her.

TRS MLA Koneru Konappa’s brother assaults woman forest officer at a village in Telangana. Forest Range Officer C Anita went to Sarasala village in Sirpur Mandal to take part in a plantation drive. pic.twitter.com/jE5GitgZRj — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) June 30, 2019

Anitha has denied the allegations. “This case is foisted by political leaders who led the attack on me… The woman was tutored by the local elected representatives to file the false case,” she said.