Days after asking SAD to exchange ‘weak’ seats: BSP workers now demand Garhshankar too

WITHIN A week of the Akali Dal and BSP announcing their alliance in Punjab, a second meeting was organised by BSP workers Thursday at Garhshankar Vidhan Sabha segment regarding distribution of seats.

While party workers had demanded exchange of some “weak” seats given to BSP at an earlier meeting, they demanded Garhshankar seat (in Hoshiarpur) as well on Thursday.

Under the seat-sharing formula, BSP got 20 seats across the state including eight in Doaba, seven and five in Malwa and Majha regions, respectively.

They said Doaba is the backbone of BSP and they must be given the seats where BSP is strong to ensure victory during polls.

After attending the meeting, former state BSP president Rachpal Singh Raju, said: “They (workers) welcome the alliance but in the meeting we had discussed that there are some discrepancies in distribution of seats and local Punjab leaders are responsible for that, because they know on which seats BSP is strong and they should have informed the party high command accordingly.”

“Doaba is the stronghold of BSP and Garhshankar seat is traditionally a BSP seat where the party won twice. Even in 2019 elections, BSP got 24,000 votes from here,” he said, adding that Nawanshahr, Banga, Balachaur, Phagwara, Phillaur, Adampur, Nakodar, Garshankar, Chabbewal and Sham Chaurasi form the hub of BSP in Doaba.

“In majority of these seats, BSP had fetched 20,000-30,000 votes in 2019 elections. We demand that Garhshankar be given to BSP. Even Akalis are objecting that BSP was given Chamkaur Sahib, Adnadpur Sahib, Tanda. We do not mind swapping these with other seats,” said Raju.