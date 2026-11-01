Days after Arnab, Andhra Pradesh braces for another cyclone

Less than a week, after ‘severe cyclone’ Arnab wreaked havoc along its coast, Andhra Pradesh will have to brace for another cyclone.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a cyclone would develop in the southeast Bay of Bengal and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast at a location between Nellore – Narsapur during early hours on November 3.

On Saturday, a well-marked low pressure area had developed along the southeast Bay of Bengal, close to the Andaman and Nicobar islands in the Andaman Sea.

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Later in the day, it intensified into a depression and moved west-northwestwards. It will further move west-northwestwards, the system is expected to strengthen into a deep depression during the wee hours of Sunday.