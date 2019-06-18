Days after alleging gangrape, UP woman kills self, SHO suspended for negligence

HOURS after the police registered an FIR against three persons for allegedly gangraping a 24-year-old woman, the victim’s body was found hanging at her Badaun residence on Sunday. A suicide note was also found, police claimed.

Advertising

On Monday, Badaun SSP Ashok Kumar Tripathi suspended the SHO of the police station concerned on charges of negligence. The victim had gone to the police station on June 15 but the SHO allegedly did not register an FIR.

The alleged gangrape, by distant relatives of the victim, took place last month. The FIR was registered on the directions of Bareilly zone ADG Avinash Chandra.

The victim was staying at her parents’ residence from the past few months, said police. Her husband works as a daily wage labourer in Delhi.

Advertising

A police team went to the victim’s residence on Sunday and found the body . An autopsy report said death occurred due to hanging.

“In a suicide note, the victim had mentioned her ordeal and urged police officers to ensure that the culprits are punished,” said an officer.

Sources told The Indian Express that nearly two hours before the body was found, the police had registered an FIR against three persons on charges of rape. The SSP said that on June 12, the victim met ADG Chandra seeking directions to register an FIR. Chandra directed the circle officer to get an FIR registered.

Additional Superintendent of Police, City (Badaun), Jitendra Kumar Srivastava said a probe was on.