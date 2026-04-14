Days after 28 cops suspended over death of missing girl, Jharkhand Police Association demands action against SP

Days after 28 police personnel and staff of a police station were suspended in connection with alleged lapses in investigating the case of an 18-year-old girl who had been reported missing and found dead eight months later, the Jharkhand Police Association (JPA) and the victim’s family demanded the suspension of the Bokaro Superintendent of Police.
JPA president Rahul Kumar Murmu termed the mass suspension in the police station in Bokaro as “unfortunate” and accused the SP of attempting to deflect responsibility.
Murmu alleged that the Bokaro SP had failed to review the case in time and take appropriate action, which ultimately led to serious lapses in the investigation. “Due to a lack of control and to hide his own failure, 28 personnel from a single police station have been suspended,” he claimed.
The association warned that it would approach the government and other authorities and was ready to go to any extent to secure justice for its members.
It further demanded that the suspension of “innocent” personnel be revoked and called for transparency in transfer and posting processes within the police department. “The lower rank police staff are always being used as scapegoats. Isn’t it true that the case responsibility was equally with higher-level officials?” asked Murmu.
Echoing the association’s demand, the victim’s mother, Rekha Devi, also called for the removal of senior police officers. She said all officers involved in the case, including the SDPO and other investigating officers, should be removed. “My daughter did not lose her life because of just one person, but because of the entire system, from the lower to the higher level. Everyone responsible must be punished,” she said.
The development comes days after the recovery of the remains of the 18-year-old girl, who had been missing since July last year. The case drew sharp observations from the Jharkhand High Court over alleged police inaction and harassment of the victim’s family.
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After her remains were found, Bokaro police suspended 28 personnel, including the officer-in-charge of the local police station, over allegations of negligence, attempts to shield the accused, and suspected corruption.
Fourteen other personnel have been deployed at the police station to replace those who were suspended. Officials said a new officer-in-charge is now in place, along with sub-inspectors and constables.
The case is scheduled to come up for further hearing on April 15 in the Jharkhand High Court.
Shubham Tigga is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, presently based in Pune, where he covers the intersections of infrastructure, labor, and the modern economy. His reporting focuses on civil aviation, urban mobility, the gig economy, and workers' unions, providing critical insights into how transit and commercial sectors impact the daily lives of citizens.
Expertise & Background
Before moving to Pune, he reported extensively from his home state of Chhattisgarh, where he focused on Indigenous (Adivasi) issues, environmental justice, and grassroots struggles in mainland India. This experience gives him a unique lens through which he analyzes the impact of large-scale infrastructure projects on local communities.
Academic Foundation
He is an alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), where he honed his skills in investigative reporting and ethical journalism. His academic training, combined with his field experience in Central India, allows him to navigate complex socio-economic landscapes with nuance and accuracy.
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