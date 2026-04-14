Days after 28 cops suspended over death of missing girl, Jharkhand Police Association demands action against SP

Days after 28 police personnel and staff of a police station were suspended in connection with alleged lapses in investigating the case of an 18-year-old girl who had been reported missing and found dead eight months later, the Jharkhand Police Association (JPA) and the victim’s family demanded the suspension of the Bokaro Superintendent of Police.

JPA president Rahul Kumar Murmu termed the mass suspension in the police station in Bokaro as “unfortunate” and accused the SP of attempting to deflect responsibility.

Murmu alleged that the Bokaro SP had failed to review the case in time and take appropriate action, which ultimately led to serious lapses in the investigation. “Due to a lack of control and to hide his own failure, 28 personnel from a single police station have been suspended,” he claimed.