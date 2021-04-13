‘Daydreamer’s fantasy’: HC junks woman’s plea seeking action against Prince Harry for breach of promise to marry her

Punjab and Haryana High Court recently dismissed a petition filed by a lawyer seeking action against Prince Harry for allegedly not fulfilling the promise to marry her.

The plea had also sought directions United Kingdom Police Cell to take action against Prince Harry. It also prayed that arrest warrants be issued against him so that no further delay occur in their marriage.

The single bench of Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan, after hearing the plea said, “I find that this petition is nothing, but just a daydreamer’s fantasy about marrying Prince Harry. This petition, though very poorly drafted, both grammatically and lacking the knowledge of pleadings, speaks about some emails between the petitioner and Prince Harry, in which the person, sending the email, has stated that he promise to marry soon.”

On being enquired by the bench from if the petitioner has ever travelled to the United Kingdom, she said that she only had conversations through social media. She also sent messages to Prince Charles that his son Prince Harry is engaged with her.

“It is well-known fact that fake IDs are created on various social media sites like Facebook, Twitter etc. and authenticity of such conversation cannot be relied upon by this Court. There is every possibility that so-called Prince Harry may be sitting in a cyber cafe of a village in Punjab, looking for greener pastures for himself”, said Justice Sangwan.

Thus finding no ground to entertain the petition and saying that the court can only show its sympathy for the petitioner that she has believed such fake conversation to be true, Justice Sangwan dismissed the plea.