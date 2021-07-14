‘A flight to remember’: Dayanidhi Maran says honoured to be flown by Captain Rudy

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran was in for a surprise on Tuesday as he boarded an IndiGo aircraft to make his way home to Chennai from New Delhi. As he took his seat in the first row, the captain asked him: “So, you are travelling in this flight as well!”

Unable to recognise the captain, who wore a mask, Maran nodded with a puzzled expression on his face. “So you don’t recognise me!” the captain exclaimed in a familiar voice.

But the smile behind the mask soon gave him away. “I realised then that it was none other than my colleague, senior member of Parliament and former Union minister – my very good friend Thiru Rajiv Pratap Rudy,” Maran said.

Maran was in Delhi to attend a meeting of the Parliamentary Estimates Committee. Two hours prior to the flight, Maran and Rudy were part of intense discussions at the meeting. “I couldn’t believe my eyes, seeing his transformation from a politician to a pilot,” Maran said.

Posted by Maran on July 13 Posted by Maran on July 13

“How often does a sitting Member of Parliament captain a commercial flight? I’m sure I will be talking about this for a long time. Thank you Captain Rajiv Pratap Rudy, MP for flying us safely from Delhi to Chennai,” Maran added. “I could only say that I was honoured to be flown by my good friend and colleague.”

Rudy, former civil aviation minister, is a Lok Sabha MP from Bihar and national spokesperson for the BJP. Rudy served as Minister of State when Maran’s father, Murasoli Maran, was Union Minister for Commerce. He flies frequently.