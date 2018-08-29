Dayalu Ammal, wife of late DMK leader Karunanidhi, hospitalised

Dayalu Ammal is the mother of DMK chief M K Stalin. (File photo) Dayalu Ammal is the mother of DMK chief M K Stalin. (File photo)

Dayalu Ammal, wife of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, has been admitted to the Apollo Hospitals here, sources said.

They said she was hospitalised late last night, but declined to comment on her health condition, saying a statement is likely to be issued later in the day.

Dayalu Ammal is the mother of DMK chief M K Stalin.

