Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected Sponsored

Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected
  • Dayalu Ammal, wife of late DMK leader Karunanidhi, hospitalised

Dayalu Ammal, wife of late DMK leader Karunanidhi, hospitalised

Sources said she was hospitalised late last night, but declined to comment on her health condition, saying a statement is likely to be issued later in the day.

By: PTI | Chennai | Updated: August 29, 2018 9:33:24 am
Dayalu Ammal, wife of late Karunanidhi, hospitalised Dayalu Ammal is the mother of DMK chief M K Stalin. (File photo)

Dayalu Ammal, wife of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, has been admitted to the Apollo Hospitals here, sources said.

They said she was hospitalised late last night, but declined to comment on her health condition, saying a statement is likely to be issued later in the day.

Dayalu Ammal is the mother of DMK chief M K Stalin.

Click here to read in tamil, tamil.indianexpress.com

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone Give Love Advice
Watch Now
Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone Give Love Advice
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement