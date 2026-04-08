‘Day to rejoice’: In Kashmir, some cheer for Iran’s ‘win’

People raise slogans and hold portraits of late Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in view of the two-week ceasefire agreement between Iran, the United States and Israel, in Jammu, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. (PTI Photo)
As political leaders in Kashmir welcomed the ceasefire between Iran and the United States, several people, especially from the Shia community, took to the streets to burst firecrackers and distribute sweets to mark Iran’s “win”.
“It is a day to rejoice,” former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti said. “Thank god, he gave Iran such courage that it stood strong in front of the United States. Not just America, it (Iran) forced Israel to kneel down. Both the United States and Israel were forced to seek a negotiation.”
“Pakistan’s role in this can’t be ignored,” she said. “They brought our region – rather the entire world – from the brink of a catastrophic war.”
Calling the US-Israel strikes on Iran an unjust war, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said, “So the ceasefire allows a strait (Hormuz) to reopen, a strait that was open and freely available to everyone to use before the war started. What exactly did this 39-day war achieve for the US?”
Valley’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq called the ceasefire “a welcome step toward peace”. “It underscores restraint and dialogue takes precedence over confrontation for conflict resolution and peace prevails over war,” Mirwaiz said.
“The resilience and courage shown by the Iranian people and leadership in the face of extreme aggression is commendable. Congratulations to them and all the actors, including Islamabad, in bringing about this crucial ceasefire. May this lead to lasting stability and greater dialogue over conflict,” he said.
In several neighbourhoods, people raised slogans against the US and Israel, while holding portraits of Iran’s Syed Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader, who was killed in an airstrike.
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Khamenei’s killing had sparked widespread protests in Kashmir, with thousands taking to the streets.
Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conflict-ridden Kashmir valley, for two decades. Bashaarat joined The Indian Express after completing his Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University in Kashmir. He has been writing on politics, conflict and development. Bashaarat was awarded with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2012 for his stories on the Pathribal fake encounter.
Expertise and Experience
Two Decades of Frontline Reporting: Bashaarat has spent 20 years documenting the evolution of Kashmir, from high-intensity conflict and political shifts to socio-economic development.
Award-Winning Investigative Journalism: He is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award (2012). This honor was bestowed for his reporting on the Pathribal fake encounter, a series of stories that highlighted his ability to handle sensitive human rights and security issues with investigative rigor.
Specialized Beats: His authoritative coverage spans:
Political Transitions: Tracking the shift from statehood to Union Territory, electoral dynamics, and the pulse of local governance.
Security & Conflict: Providing nuanced reporting on counter-insurgency, civil liberties, and the impact of the conflict on the civilian population.
Development: Documenting the infrastructure, healthcare, and educational landscape within the Valley.
Academic Background: He holds a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Kashmir, providing him with a localized academic and professional foundation that is rare in regional reporting. ... Read More