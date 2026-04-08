‘Day to rejoice’: In Kashmir, some cheer for Iran’s ‘win’

People raise slogans and hold portraits of late Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in view of the two-week ceasefire agreement between Iran, the United States and Israel, in Jammu, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. (PTI Photo)

As political leaders in Kashmir welcomed the ceasefire between Iran and the United States, several people, especially from the Shia community, took to the streets to burst firecrackers and distribute sweets to mark Iran’s “win”.

“It is a day to rejoice,” former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti said. “Thank god, he gave Iran such courage that it stood strong in front of the United States. Not just America, it (Iran) forced Israel to kneel down. Both the United States and Israel were forced to seek a negotiation.”

“Pakistan’s role in this can’t be ignored,” she said. “They brought our region – rather the entire world – from the brink of a catastrophic war.”