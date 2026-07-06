‘Day not far when Jammu & Kashmir will have a BJP government’: BJP chief Nitin Nabin

Nabin is on a two-day visit to Jammu at the conclusion of the fortnight-long birth anniversary celebrations of BJP ideologue Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee. (PTI Photo)

BJP national president Nitin Nabin Monday called upon party workers to continue their struggle, saying the “day is not far when Jammu and Kashmir also will have a BJP government”.

“Lotus is blooming in Jammu and it will soon bloom in Kashmir also,” he said while addressing party workers gathered in large numbers at a banquet hall near Mishriwala during his maiden visit to J&K after assuming charge of the party.

Nabin is on a two-day visit to Jammu at the conclusion of the fortnight-long birth anniversary celebrations of BJP ideologue Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee. Recalling the contributions of Dogra warriors such as General Zorawar Singh and Brigadier Rajinder Singh, he urged the present generation of party workers to strengthen the BJP by reaching out to people and apprising them of the Centre’s policies.