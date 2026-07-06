‘Day not far when Jammu & Kashmir will have a BJP government’: BJP chief Nitin Nabin

BJP national president Nitin Nabin Monday called upon party workers to continue their struggle, saying the “day is not far when Jammu and Kashmir also will have a BJP government”.
“Lotus is blooming in Jammu and it will soon bloom in Kashmir also,” he said while addressing party workers gathered in large numbers at a banquet hall near Mishriwala during his maiden visit to J&K after assuming charge of the party.
Nabin is on a two-day visit to Jammu at the conclusion of the fortnight-long birth anniversary celebrations of BJP ideologue Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee. Recalling the contributions of Dogra warriors such as General Zorawar Singh and Brigadier Rajinder Singh, he urged the present generation of party workers to strengthen the BJP by reaching out to people and apprising them of the Centre’s policies.
Pointing out that a lot has changed in J&K since Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office in 2014, Nabin recalled his visit to Kashmir during the Rashtriya Ekta Yatra led by then BJYM president Anurag Thakur in 2011. “I was general secretary of the BJYM then,” he said, adding that he was among a three-member delegation that went to Srinagar to inform the administration of its plan to unfurl the national tricolour at Lal Chowk.
“The administration told us that unfurling tricolour at Lal Chowk will disturb peace and result in law-and-order problem,” he said, adding that it even imposed curfew to stop them from unfurling the tricolour. “However, when we were returning after meeting the people in the administration, we saw Pakistani flag unfurling at Lal Chowk,” he added.
However, after 2014, the tricolour is unfurling at the same Lal Chowk, Nabin said, adding that he narrated the incident because many people ask “what changed” and “I tell them that a lot has changed in Jammu and Kashmir”.
“Today, the youth of Jammu and Kashmir are known as Ranji Trophy champions and not stone pelters,” he said, reiterating that J&K is moving toward “a new era of peace, progress and prosperity”.
His remarks set the tone for a politically significant two-day tour blending ideological reaffirmation, organisational review and symbolic outreach.
The visit coincided with the concluding ceremony of the fortnight-long Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Pakhwada, observed nationwide from June 23 to July 6. The function at Mishriwala, addressed by Nabin, marked the culmination of programmes held from Kolkata to Srinagar to honour Mookerjee’s legacy and reaffirm the BJP’s historic bond with J&K.
Nabin’s itinerary is packed. After arriving in Jammu, he proceeded to Mishriwala to address the public convention. Later, he held an organisational meeting with office-bearers at the party headquarters in Trikuta Nagar, followed by a Core Group meeting at Canal Road to review political developments and organisational functioning. In the evening, he will visit the historic Raghunath Temple to pay obeisance.
On July 7, the second day of his tour, Nabin will pay obeisance at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, followed by a tribute to legendary Dogra leader Pt Prem Nath Dogra at Dogra Chowk. He will then hold meetings with MPs, MLAs and former elected representatives at Jammu’s Convention Centre. His final engagement will be a Yuva Samwad, aimed at energising young workers before his departure for New Delhi.