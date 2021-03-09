Day not far when country will be named after Modi: Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks after a women's rally on Kolkata streets to commemorate the International Women's Day . (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the day was not far when the country would be named after him.

“The Prime Minister has named a stadium after himself. He has put his photographs on Covid-19 vaccination certificates. He has turned the Covid vaccine to Modi vaccine. A day will come when the country will be named after him,” Banerjee said after leading a women’s day rally from College Square to the Dorina crossing in Esplanade. Actors such as Saayoni Ghosh, Sayantika Banerjee, and June Malia participated in the “Didir Sathe Amra (We are with Didi)” march.

Tearing into Modi for questioning women’s safety in Bengal — the Prime Minister made such remarks at his Brigade Parade Ground rally in Kolkata on Sunday — Banerjee said, “See what you [BJP] did in UP, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. Media reports say that there have been two murders and four rapes on an average daily in Gujarat in the last two years…Ahmedabad and Modi’s favourite UP are at the top of the list of incidents of rape in the country.”

The Chief Minister said, “In Bengal, women are safe even at midnight… But in those states, women are not safe even at 3 pm…. Our women work here.”

Banerjee also slammed the BJP government at the Centre for rising fuel prices.