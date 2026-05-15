After day-long standoff, hostage swap eases tensions in Manipur

Twenty-eight civilians, who had been abducted and held captive in different parts of Manipur’s Senapati and Kangpokpi districts, were released early on Friday, an official said, while efforts are continuing to secure the release of those remaining.

Amid tensions between Manipur’s Kuki and Naga communities, dozens of villagers from both sides had been abducted and held captive by groups on the other side on Wednesday. A stand-off over the release of these abducted villagers had lasted all of Thursday, and Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam had said that “at least 38 people from both communities” had been detained in this manner.

A senior police official said that on Thursday morning, each side released 14 people, amounting to a total of 28 freed captives.

“They were released by both sides in three to four different places. There are more people who are being held in this manner in different places. The total number is uncertain, which makes it more difficult. The senior state functionaries are all working on the next phase of this matter now,” said the official.

According to Kuki Inpi Manipur information secretary Janghaolun Haokip, 14 Kuki-Zo individuals continue to be missing, while Naga groups say that at least six people from their side are also missing.

“The issue is not completely resolved. Yesterday, after talks with security forces, we handed over the hostages with us. It is for them to now decide what steps to take,” said Haokip.

This release of the civilians comes after groups on both sides raised “ultimatums” on Thursday night, threatening an escalation in the situation and “consequences” if the hostages are not released by the other side.

Story continues below this ad

On Wednesday morning, the tensions in Manipur reached new heights when three church leaders from the Thadou Baptist Association, Reverend Vumthang Sitlhou, Reverend Kaigoulen Lhouvum and Pastor Paogoulen Sitlhou, were killed in an attack on their vehicles while they were travelling from Churachandpur to Kangpokpi. As news of this attack in Kangpokpi district spread, it sent shockwaves across the state. Later, on Wednesday evening, another ambush took place in Noney district, where a civilian named Wilson Thanga was killed.

It was shortly after information of the morning’s attack in Kangpokpi surfaced and Kuki groups began alleging that armed Naga groups were responsible for it that around 18 residents of Konsakhul, a Liangmai Naga village in Kangpokpi district, were abducted and held on Wednesday morning itself. In turn, Naga groups similarly captured at least 23 people in Senapati district and more in parts of Kangpokpi.