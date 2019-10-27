Day before Diwali: AQI in most Punjab cities ‘poor’

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of most of the cities in Punjab slipped into “poor” category on Saturday— a day ahead of Dilwali, while it was “moderate to poor” on Friday.

Out of the nine cities including the capital Chandigarh, whose AQI were recorded Saturday at 4 pm, only Khanna and Ropar had their air quality at “moderate” level. On Friday, except Ludhiana and Amritsar, all other seven cities had recorded “moderate” AQI.

According to data available at Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) website, Mandi Gobindgarh was the most polluted city in the state on the eve of Diwali, with the AQI level of 254 Suspended Particulate Matter (RSPM) per cubic meter (mg/cm).

The RSMP between 0-55 /cubic meter (mg/cm) in the air is considered to be “good”, while it is permissible/satisfactory up to 100 RSPM. The “moderate” limit of AQI is between 101 to 200 RSPM. The AQI is “poor” if the and “very poor” if RSMP is up to 300 and beyond 300 respectively.

Patiala, which is close to Mandi Gobindgarh, recorded “poor” AQI at 243 level while the state capital was at the third spot with 232 AQI. The other cities which recorded poor AQI include Amritsar (227), Jalandhar (218), Ludhiana (211) and Bathinda (203). Only Khanna with 173 and Rupnagar with 130 AQI fell under the “moderate” category.

Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) Member Secretary Krunesh Garg said they have already issued the instructions to the deputy commissioners of all the district to celebrate ‘green Diwali’ by exchanging sweets and wishes and to discourage the use of firecrackers.

Sources in the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) said that the major challenge would be on Diwali night, when “several farmers under the garb of the festival” would set their fields on fire for burning paddy stubble to clear the fields for wheat sowing, which starts from November 1.

Krunesh Garg said that they have been educating the farmers to stop stubble burning and efforts are being done in this direction by involving school students and NGOs, and also by launching mobile vans carrying the message against stubble burning.

The Centre on Friday had directed Punjab and Haryana to completely stop stubble burning for the next three weeks.