Day after woman’s body found, crowd stops Jharkhand CM convoy

A day after a woman’s mutilated body was found in an isolated area in Ranchi district, a group of people protesting against the incident vandalised a police barricade and stopped Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s convoy near Kishoreganj Chowk on Monday evening.

Ranchi SSP Surendra Jha said, “Since the body was found decapitated, we are trying to establish her identity and the investigation is ongoing…a crowd without any permission to protest came in front of the CM’s convoy and started vandalising barricades…though the CM’s convoy was rerouted, one traffic police personnel sustained injuries. It seems the entire act was a planned conspiracy.”

The body was found without clothes in Ormanjhi area by a local fisherman on Sunday. Results of the postmortem are awaited, police said, adding that they are not ruling out a sex crime. “Right now our concern is to find the head of the woman and we are trying to scan nearby areas,” an officer said.