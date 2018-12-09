Day after woman was found dead in train, police try to track co-passengers

A DAY after the body of a 40-year-old woman was found in an inter-state train at Dadar station, the police are trying to track down her co-passengers in the ladies compartment.

The deceased, Dariyadevi Shankar Chaudhary, was travelling in the Bhuj-Dadar Superfast Express, which had reached Dadar at 12.20 pm on Friday. She was coming to Mumbai to visit her sister. So far, the police suspect that Chaudhary was killed in an armed robbery.

Unknown attackers are suspected to have slit her throat when she resisted their efforts to take her gold necklace. The body was discovered by a railway staffer, who was cleaning the compartment.

On Friday, the body was handed over to Chaudhary’s family following a post-mortem that revealed no other injuries except those on her throat, caused by a sharp object.

The police said that Chaudhary, who made the journey alone once every year, boarded the train from Surat at 8.50 am. At that time, there were at least eight more women in the compartment. “All the other women got off at Borivali station. We are investigating what happened between then and the time when the train reached Dadar,” said an officer of Mumbai Central railway police station.

However, as the compartment mostly accommodated passengers with unreserved seats, the police are facing a challenge in tracking down the possible witnesses.

The police are also going through CCTV footage of each station where the train had halted on Friday, in order to identify any suspicious passenger.

A senior officer said that they are looking at the role of “drug addicts”, who may have boarded the train along the way and targeted the sole passenger in the compartment.