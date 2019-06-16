Day after woman thrashed in Muktsar: Congress councillor held; no one is above the law, tweets Amarinder Singh

A DAY after a woman was dragged out of her home in Muktsar and thrashed with belts and sticks, allegedly by the relatives of a Congress councillor, the latter was arrested Saturday.

Police have so far arrested seven of the 10 accused, including Congress councillor from ward no. 29 Rakesh Chaudhary.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh tweeted a copy of the FIR saying: “Accused in the video from Muktsar have been arrested by @PunjabPoliceInd & booked for attempt to murder u/s 307 IPC. No one is above the law and such acts of violence will not be tolerated.”

A member of the Punjab Women Commission (PWC) and AAP leaders also arrived in Muktsar and met the woman, who is admitted in a civil hospital.

Police had on Friday registered an FIR against 10 persons on charges of attempt to murder, outraging the modesty of women and criminal conspiracy.

According to the complaint, the councillor’s brothers Sunny, Suresh and few others had gone to the woman’s house to collect Rs 23,000 which she had borrowed from them. Soon after, they dragged her out of her house and onto the road, and startedthrashing her with belts and sticks and kicked her as well, the complaint said. A four-minute video of the incident was shot by the victim’s son, which later went viral on social media.

Earlier in the day, Chaudhary had posted a message on social media saying, “The video which is going viral on social media is not depicting the truth. Before this incident, Sunny’s wife had gone to meet the woman and her family misbehaved with her. Later, a few persons went to talk to her about the incident. They are our relatives, my brother himself went to police after the incident. The matter needs to be probed properly before levelling charges on us.”

The woman’s brother said, “We had taken money on 5% interest from Sunny Chaudhary’s family and had returned most of it. Still they were asking for more.”

PWC member Kiranpreet Kaur Dhami said, “Video evidence is enough to prove brutal behaviour against women and the culprits must be punished as per law. I spoke to the woman and assured her of justice.”

AAP’s co-convenor Aman Arora and Kotkapura MLA Kultar Sandhwan, who also went to meet the woman, said “law and order is not under control under Congress government” and that ruling party leaders “are misusing power”.

Muktsar SSP Manjeet Singh Dhessi, “The remaining accused will be arrested. We are investigating the case. Crimes against women will not be tolerated at any cost.”