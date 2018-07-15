Day after Virbhadra’s Advani jibe, Himachal Cong puts up a united face

Former CM of Himachal Pradesh Virbhadra Singh Former CM of Himachal Pradesh Virbhadra Singh

Seeking to pacify feuding former CM Virbhadra Singh and PCC president Sukhwinder Sukhu, AICC in-charge of Himcahal Pradesh Rajni Patil on Saturday said the next Lok Sabha polls would be fought under the joint leadership of “Raja Sahib” and Sukhu, former a six-time CM and the latter who has led the party for five years now.

Patil, who is currently on a seven-day tour to the state to hold district-level meetings, held a closed-door breakfast meeting with Virbhadra, Sukhu and CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri in Shimla before they set out for Solan.

The patch-up between Virbhadra and Sukhu rules out any imminent change in the PCC, which the former CM had been seeking.

The development comes a day after Virbhadra shared the dais with the PCC president at Theog (Shimla) on Friday after a long time and warned detractors against attempts to relegate him to the role of “margdarshak” while mentioning the names of BJP leaders L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.

Virbhadra, who is MLA from Arki (Solan), was greeted with slogans by enthusiastic supporters as he walked to the meeting with Rajni Patil, Sukhu and Agnihotri. Unlike his defiant mood at Theog, the former CM today instead said he was against any “groupism” in the party and exhorted party workers to maintain unity and defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister.

Sukhu, in his speech, said, “For me, the party is supreme, and not the position. No one should think himself as being above the party.” Patil’s last meeting is at Nahan on Sunday.

