Day after UP unit closure, Atlas Cycles: Vendors need not worry, we will open it again

A notice released by Atlas has stated that it has been facing a financial crunch for the past many years and has spent all funds available with it. (Picture for representation) A notice released by Atlas has stated that it has been facing a financial crunch for the past many years and has spent all funds available with it. (Picture for representation)

A DAY after the temporary closure of the last unit of Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd. in Ghaziabad’s Sahibabad, the company spokesperson said it will bounce back and also make the pending payments to its vendors.

N P Singh Rana, spokesperson of Atlas Cycles told The Indian Express over phone, “We have temporarily laid off our 420 employees and during the lay-off period, they will get 50 per cent of wages. They need to come to the company’s premises for marking attendance once a day as per the schedule given to them.”

He further said, “Our land bank is bigger than the outstanding payments which we have to do of our vendors. Our case is going on in the National Company Law Tribunal where we have sought permission to sell some of the land so as to pay back vendors. Next date of hearing is on June 18. Vendors need not to worry at all, we are here to help them out. It is a temporary closure of unit as we are facing financial crunch, we will open the unit again.”

A notice released by the company has stated that it has been facing a financial crunch for the past many years and has spent all funds available with it. Now the condition is such that it has no source of income left, so much so that it cannot even run its day to day expenses. The company has thus sent temporary lay off notices to its employees.

Pending dues to various vendors amount to nearly Rs 95 crore who have supplied material to Atlas and most of the payments are pending for more than a year. Out of this, Rs 70 crore is from Ludhiana alone.

Atlas had three units — in Sonepat (Haryana), Mallanpur (Madhya Pradesh) and Sahibabad (UP). Mallanpur unit had closed more than 5 years ago while the Sonepat unit had closed about a year back. Sahibabad unit was the last unit, which closed on ‘World Bicycle Day’ i.e June 3.

Aman Kapoor, one of the vendors of Atlas from Ludhiana, told The Indian Express said, “I have to take 90 lakh from Atlas’s Sahibabad unit. In 2013, when the Mallanpur unit had closed down, I had got pending payment in 2018 which was 40 per cent of the total outstanding amount. When the Sonepat unit had closed down, my outstanding amount of 2017 was given in 2019 and that too was not full. We will be meeting in the office of United Cycles Parts and Manufacturers Association and will decide as how to take up the matter with company further.”

He added, “Still our business and personal sentiments are with Atlas since 40 years and we want the Sahibabbad unit to start functioning again and we will give full support to them.”

Atlas Cycles was the first bicycle unit in North India which manufactured bicycles in 1952 and in year 1965 it was the largest manufacturer of bicycles in India.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.