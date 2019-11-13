Day after UP govt scraps MoU with Maitrey Trust, villagers seek denotification of land

After over 16 years, as the state government has cancelled the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with Maitrey Trust for the project of a grand Budhha statue, along with other amenities such as a meditation centre, pond etc, farmers living across nearly 400 acres, notified for the project in 2003 but is yet to be acquired, are now demanding that their land be denotified.

Of nearly 600 acres notified for the project in 2003, only around 200 acres were acquired over the years and the government has now decided to take up the project on their own following the failure of the trust to show any significant progress in the project over the past 16 years.

Farmers submitted a memorandum in this regard to BJP MLA from Kushinagar Rajnikant Mani Tripathi, who said he would write to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in this regard. It may be mentioned that Tripathi had earlier raised the issue about non-functioning of the trust in Uttar Pradesh State Assembly in October 2017 and had also written to the CM to review the MoU with the trust.

Tripathi said, “While the trust has been taking charity for construction of the statue through their website, they failed to show any significant progress on ground. After many years, they opened a office on the land around five months ago and that is all. Thus, on the request of local residents, the district administration was asked to review the situation, which also found that hardly any work was undertaken by the trust for the project,”

On Monday, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet had cleared the proposal to cancel the agreement , which was signed with the Maitrey Trust in 2003 and was later amended in 2014. About 195 acre of land was given for the project, under which 180 acre of land was purchased, while 16 acre of land was made available from Gram Samaj land. However, no work was undertaken till 2017 and trust did not even respond to repeated notices given to it and did not even submit the Detailed Project Report. Cabinet had decided on Monday that construction of Budha statue and meditation centre, pond would be undertaken by the Government.

The MoU for the project was singed in 2003 during then Mulayam Singh Yadav-led Government in the project, where a 500 feet bronze statue of Budha was to be constructed in Kushinagar. About 660 acre of land in six villages of Kushinagar in Kasia area was notifed for the project in 2004 and 2005, however the project was stalled following large scale project by farmers, who were not satisfied with the compensation rate and some were not ready to just part with their land.

The project did not see much progress during Mayawati-led government in the state and attempts were made to revive the project in 2012, when Akhilesh Yadav led Samajwadi Party government came to power. Following reports that the project might be shifted elsewhere, the government agreed to give higher compensation to the farmers to acquire the land but reduced the size of the project from earlier about 500 feet long statue to about 200 feet statue. Former CM Akhilesh Yadav had also laid foundation stone of the project. Over the years, around 200 acres were acquired for the project but still there was no progress on the ground by the trust.

Thus, there is still about 400 acre of land, which is notified for the project but has not been acquired as farmers have not taken compensation for the same. The project assumes significance among other things also because the feasibility and viability of Kushinagar Airport project lies on this project as private players did not show interest in the airport project because they did not find it feasible in absence of any major tourism activities in the region.

With the project now set to be be taken up by the government, MLA Tripathi said tnow it would be planned afresh and said he would urge educational institutes as well as health facilities under the project along with the statue of Buddha, the size of which is yet to be finalised by the government.