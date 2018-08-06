Day after they were thrashed by mob in Aligarh, seven Bulandshahr residents held for ‘cattle smuggling’

On Sunday, the accused were produced in an Aligarh court, which sent them to judicial custody, said Station House Officer (SHO) of Pisawan police station Manvendra Tyagi. (Representational Image) On Sunday, the accused were produced in an Aligarh court, which sent them to judicial custody, said Station House Officer (SHO) of Pisawan police station Manvendra Tyagi. (Representational Image)

A DAY after they were thrashed by a mob in Aligarh on suspicion of taking stray cattle to slaughterhouses, seven Bulandshahr residents were arrested under the UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

On Sunday, the accused were produced in an Aligarh court, which sent them to judicial custody, said Station House Officer (SHO) of Pisawan police station Manvendra Tyagi.

No FIR has been registered against those who assaulted the accused before handing them over to police, the SHO said, adding, “None of the accused sustained injuries in the attack.”

According to the police, the accused were caught by locals in Aligarh’s Balrampur village while taking 35 cows and 10 calves to Bulandshahr to allegedly hand them over to slaughterhouses.

Piyush Kumar, who had filed the police complaint, told The Indian Express, “I saw them taking the cattle so I stopped them at Vadhiyana village. When I questioned them about their whereabouts, they told me they are residents of Rajasthan. I suspected foul play and immediately called the police control room.”

“By the time the police arrived, they (accused) had left the spot with the animals. I then informed local residents, who then started searching for them. A group of people later found them in the thickets of the village,” added Kumar.

Police said the accused were thrashed after they were caught by the villagers. A team then rushed to the spot and rescued them, they added.

The investigating officer, sub-inspector Abhay Singh, said, “During questioning, the accused initially claimed they had purchased the cattle and were taking them to Khurja in Bulandshahr. When we asked for the purchase documents, they failed to produce any. Later, the accused admitted that the cattle were stray animals they had caught in Aligarh. They also said they were taking the cattle to Bulandshahr to hand them over to people running slaughterhouses.”

Balrampur village is about 20 km from Khurja, he said.

“The cattle have been sent to a gaushala in Tappal area of Aligarh,” added Singh.

