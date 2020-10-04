Day after testing Covid-negative, Jharkhand minister dies of cardiac arrest

Haji Hussain Ansari.

Jharkhand’s Minority Welfare Minister Haji Hussain Ansari died of a cardiac arrest on Saturday at a private hospital in Ranchi. Ansari had earlier tested positive for Covid-19 and had been admitted to hospital 10 days ago. However, a hospital spokesperson said Ansari tested negative for the virus on Friday.

A person known to the minister, who was at the hospital, told The Sunday Express, “He died on Saturday at 4 pm. He spoke to us on Friday after he tested negative (for the virus) and it seemed that he would soon recover. We are deeply saddened by his death.”

Sources said Ansari had recently undergone heart surgery.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren tweeted in Hindi, “He was a simple man with conviction and a mass leader. May God give peace to the soul of Haji saheb and strength to his family during this period.”

State Health Minister Banna Gupta said that Ansari’s death was a personal loss to him. Union Minister Arjun Munda also condoled his death.

Ansari, 73, was elected from the Madhupur constituency in the 2019 Assembly elections on a Jharkhand Mukti Morcha ticket. He was previously elected from the seat in 1995, 2000 and 2010.

In March, Ansari and his son were quarantined at their home after Jharkhand’s special branch flagged the son as a returnee from the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin. However Ansari had denied that his son had visited Delhi at that time.

