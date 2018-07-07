Follow Us:
Day after Tejashwi Yadav taunt, Congress says RJD tried and tested ally

“There has been no question about the RJD being a tried and tested ally of Congress. It is Nitish Kumar who betrayed the 2015 mandate by deserting the Grand Alliance to join NDA again”.

Written by Santosh Singh | Patna | Published: July 7, 2018 3:46:25 am
A day after Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said some Congress leaders may have a “soft corner” for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Congress on Friday said the RJD had “always been a tried and tested ally of Congress, unlike Nitish who betrayed the 2015 Assembly poll mandate” by joining hands with the BJP.

Tejashwi’s remarks came after four Congress MLAs, including the party’s legislature party leader Sadanand Singh, recently praised Nitish. Tejashwi has made it clear that the RJD could think of having an alliance with the JD (U) only after Nitish retires from politics.

AICC media panelist and Congress MLC Prem Chandra Mishra told The Indian Express, “There has been no question about the RJD being a tried and tested ally of Congress. It is Nitish Kumar who betrayed the 2015 mandate by deserting the Grand Alliance to join NDA again”.

Mishra said Bihar leaders should refrain from taking questions on alliance and leave it to party high command.

He, however, said senior RJD leaders like Shivanand Tewary must not use “pejorative” words for Congress leaders. “It does not behove a veteran like Tewary to call some Congress leaders ‘aira gaira’. It is true it is only AICC president Rahul Gandhi whose views matter on questions of alliance. If Tejashwiji has been in touch with our party president, it should clear the RJD’s all doubts,” said Mishra.

