Day after talks with Tarique Rahman, Dinesh Trivedi meets PM Narendra Modi

A DAY after meeting Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, India’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and sought his “guidance” for an “enduring” bilateral ties between Delhi and Dhaka.

“High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi called on Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today and sought his guidance on further strengthening the multifaceted and enduring bilateral relationship between India and Bangladesh in a constructive manner with a people-centric approach,” the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh posted on X.

Five days after ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s remarks in India angered Dhaka, Bangladesh PM Rahman had raised the issue of her extradition with Trivedi on Monday and had underlined the need to “create a conducive environment to further advance the bilateral relations between the two countries”.