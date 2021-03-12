Day after swearing in: Tirath Singh Rawat meets Khanduri, welcomes sadhus

Uttrakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat at the Mahakumbh in Haridwar on Thursday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

A day after he was sworn-in as the Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Tirath Singh Rawat visited his political guru and former Chief Minister B C Khanduri on Thursday and went to Haridwar to welcome sants at Har Ki Pauri on the occasion of the first ‘shahi snan’ of the Kumbh Mela.

Following the Chief Minister’s directives, devotees were showered with flowers through helicopters. While the formation notification of the Kumbh Mela is yet to be issued, devotees turned up in huge numbers at Haridwar to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Rawat said that he has directed that there should be no restrictions on the public. “But Covid guidelines should be followed,” he said.

Rawat visited Har Ki Pauri and sought the blessings of different akharas, showering flowers on sadhus as they approached the ghats for the ‘shahi snan’.

“I welcomed sadhus and sants of akharas by showering flowers. Also, showering of flowers has been done by helicopter to welcome them. This has happened for the first time,” Rawat told reporters in Haridwar.

After meeting Khanduri at his residence in the morning, Rawat said that he learnt a lot from him. Khanduri had represented Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency five times. The BJP fielded Rawat after Khanduri decided not to contest the elections in 2019 considering his age —Rawat defeated Khanduri’s son Manish, who contested as a Congress nominee, with a margin of over 3 lakh votes.