Day after son’s death, UP woman threatens suicide

The mother of a 32-year-old homoeopathic doctor, who allegedly committed suicide on Sunday in Bareilly “for failing to get justice for his murdered brother”, threatened to follow suit on Monday.

Sarvesh Saxena, 58, called Bareilly’s police control room and threatened to end her life along with her daughter, Soni, 26. Her son, Ravindra, was found hanging from a ceiling fan on Sunday. He did not leave any suicide note.

“…we received a call from the police control room about Sarvesh threatening to end her life along with daughter Soni. We rushed to the house and brought the mother and daughter to the police station where senior officials counselled them,’’ said Kohada Peer police outpost in-charge Arun Kumar.

Soni, 26, said a police official assured them of a speedy probe into her brother Mohit’s murder within a week. “If the police fail to keep their promise, we would certainly take some extreme step.”

Soni said 25-year-old Mohit’s body was fished out of a pond hours after he had left home with his six friends on February 26, 2015. “We suspected foul play and went to police to get an FIR lodged. But the police refused to register it. My elder brother, Ravindra, then moved court and police were directed to register a murder case.”

Prem Nagar station house officer Balbir Singh said a murder case was lodged in 2015 against Mohit’s six friends on the court’s directive. “In the FIR, the complainant did not mention the motive behind the murder but alleged the accused had drowned Mohit. A crime branch team is investigating the case… none of the accused has been arrested.”

He claimed Ravindra committed suicide after an argument with his mother over some other issue.

Bareilly range inspector general Dhruva Kant Thakur said Mohit’s autopsy could not ascertain the cause of death. “But viscera test found traces of aluminium phosphide in his abdomen.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App