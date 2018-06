Day after return from US, Goa CM Manohar Parrikar visits temples, chairs meet

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar resumed work on Friday (Source: Twitter/@goacm) Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar resumed work on Friday (Source: Twitter/@goacm)

A day after Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar returned home from the US, where he had gone for medical treatment, he sought the blessings of his family deity at a temple near here this morning and also chaired a meeting of state officials.

Parrikar first visited the Devaki Krishna temple at Khandola village in North Goa, 15 kms away from Panaji, to seek blessings of the deity in the morning, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said. Devaki Krishna is the family deity of Parrikar.

The chief minister then drove back to Panaji, where he visited the Mahalaxmi temple.

Thereafter, he went to his office in the state secretariat, where he chaired a meeting of senior bureaucrats and police officers to take stock of the law and order situation in Goa.

Parrikar, 62, returned from the US last evening after his three-month long treatment for his pancreatic ailment.

He had left for the US on March 7. Before leaving Goa, Parrikar had formed a cabinet advisory committee to guide the state administration on governance and other issues, in his absence.

