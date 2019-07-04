‘Enjoying the attack’: Rahul Gandhi says will fight BJP, RSS with 10 times more vigour

A day after publicly announcing his resignation as Congress president, Rahul Gandhi Thursday said he will engage in the ‘ideological fight’ with BJP and RSS with 10 times more vigour and that he is “enjoying the attack.”

Talking to reporters outside a Mumbai local court, Gandhi said, “I am with the poor, farmers and labourers. This fight (against BJP and RSS) will continue. I will continue the fight with 10 times more vigour than I did during the last five years.” “Aakraman ho raha hai, maza aa raha hai (They are attacking me and I am enjoying it),” Gandhi said. He had appeared before the court in connection with a defamation case filed by an RSS worker.

Announcing his decision to quit through an open letter on Twitter, Rahul owned up the responsibility for Congress debacle in 2019 polls and said accountability was critical for the party’s future growth.

Adding that his fight was never a “simple political power battle,” Gandhi wrote, “I have no hatred or anger towards the BJP but every living cell in my body instinctively resists their idea of India. This resistance arises because my being is permeated with an Indian idea that is and has always been in direct conflict with theirs. This is not a new battle; it has been waged on our soil for thousands of years. Where they see differences, I see a similarity. Where they see hatred, I see love. What they fear, I embrace.”

“We didn’t fight a political party in the 2019 election. Rather, we fought the entire machinery of the Indian state, every institution of which was marshalled against the Opposition. It is now crystal clear that our once cherished institutional neutrality no longer exists in India,” he added, stating that “at times, I stood completely alone” while taking on “the Prime Minister, the RSS and the institutions they have captured”.

While Rahul has not named any successor, Congress said he will continue as the chief until his resignation is accepted by the CWC and a new president is appointed after due process