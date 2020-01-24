Day after remark on collector, BJP leader booked in Rajgarh

An FIR under Sections 188 (disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant) and 294 (obscene acts and songs) of the IPC has been lodged against the BJP leader at Biaora city Police Station. An FIR under Sections 188 (disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant) and 294 (obscene acts and songs) of the IPC has been lodged against the BJP leader at Biaora city Police Station.

A day after he said Rajgarh collector Nidhi Nivedita “slapped” BJP workers but “fed milk” to Congress workers, an FIR has been lodged against former MP minister Badrilal Yadav.

While addressing a rally organised to demand action against the collector at Biaora on Wednesday, the BJP leader had said she seats Congress workers in her lap and feeds them milk but slaps and beats up BJP workers.

An FIR under Sections 188 (disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant) and 294 (obscene acts and songs) of the IPC has been lodged against the BJP leader at Biaora city Police Station.

The IAS association has criticised the former minister for using “indecent” language against an officer. Government officials in Rajgarh district have also registered their protest against the BJP leader by holding a strike.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: A protestor pulls hair of Rajgarh Deputy Collector Priya Verma, after she hits BJP workers and drags them. The clash broke out during a demonstration in support of #CAA. pic.twitter.com/7ckpZaFBkJ — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2020

The collector allegedly manhandled a BJP worker on January 19 during a pro-CAA rally organised by the Opposition party.

The BJP alleged that the collector was acting at the behest of the Congress government and did not allow BJP workers to raise patriotic slogans or to carry the Tricolour. The BJP has demanded action against the collector and another IAS officer Priya Verma for beating up BJP workers.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App