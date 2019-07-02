Day after release, Kailash Vijayvargiya defends MLA-son: Did not fight for builder

A day after BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh Akash Vijayvargiya was released on bail, after five days in jail for assaulting an Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) official with a cricket bat, his father, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, on Monday called both Akash and the municipal officials “kacche khilaadi (inexperienced players)”, even as he defended his son for having fought “not for builders” but for a hapless family.

Vijayvargiya, who was in Indore on his mother’s death anniversary, also said he wants the issue to end and that this should not recur.

Taking on the Kamal Nath government in the state, he alleged political vindictiveness. “Under Kamal Nath-ji, opponents are being treated as enemy. Akash-ji was arrested (but) that doesn’t matter — it (such arrests) keeps happening in politics. But they purposely sent it to a court where bail was not possible.”

Akash, 34, a first-time MLA, was arrested after assaulting Dhirendra Bayas after the IMC sought to demolish a building that has been declared hazardous.

On Monday, Akash issued a video statement challenging state PWD Minister Sajjan Singh Verma to initiate a probe into what he called a “dilapidated building scam”, and that his battle for the poor will continue.

Alleging that Verma colluded with civic officials to demolish a house, Akash said, “When I was in jail, Sajjan Verma said he was ready for a CBI probe. Through this video I want to challenge him that I have written to the CM for a CBI probe. If he has the strength, he should recommend the Centre for a CBI probe. If he is proved innocent I will leave politics.”

Verma, who is also from Indore, has denied these charges and said he is ready for all inquiries.

Vijayvargiya said, “If Akash has fought, he did not do it for a builder. He did it for a handicapped woman and women of the house (that was to be demolished). They had asked for time because there was a death in the family. I think Nagar Nigam officials should have shown this much humanity.”

Calling both Akash and municipal officials inexperienced, Vijayvargiya said, “If a public representative calls, officers should listen. They should not be arrogant…I have got information that the officials didn’t pick up the phone…”

He also said he will ask the CM to instruct officials that they should respect public representatives.