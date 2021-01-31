Day after quitting TMC, ex-minister flies to Delhi with rebels to join BJP

Intensifying the turf war between the ruling TMC and the BJP ahead of the assembly elections in West Bengal, former state minister Rajib Banerjee, who quit the TMC Friday, reached Delhi along with some rebel MLAs and leaders on a special flight Saturday. They met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and will be formally inducted into the party at a Howrah event Sunday.

MLAs Prabir Ghosal and Baishali Dalmiya, former Howrah Mayor Rathin Chakraborty, former TMC MLA Parthasarathi Chattopadhyay and actor Rudranil Ghosh accompanied Banerjee to Delhi.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is the party in-charge for West Bengal, confirmed the meeting of the leaders with Shah and said they would join the party Sunday.

Earlier, before leaving for Delhi, Banerjee said: “After I resigned as MLA and gave up my primary membership of the TMC yesterday, I got a call from Amit Shah who invited me to Delhi for a meeting today. Party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya also reached out to me. I felt I should respond to Amit Shah’s appeal. Therefore, I have decided to meet him today. After meeting him, I will join the BJP. I will always work for the development of the state.”

“For the development of Bengal, both the state and Centre must work together. At present, it is the need of the hour to join the BJP. I want nothing but development for the state and its people. So whatever role is assigned to me, I will accept,” he said.

Banerjee and the other leaders are to be formally inducted into the BJP at a party programme at Dumurjala stadium in Howrah Sunday. Union Minister Smriti Irani will be at the event where Shah too will address party workers via virtual mode. In December, former state minister Suvendu Adhikari quit the TMC and joined the BJP along with Bardhaman Purba MP Sunil Kumar Mondal, nine MLAs and several others at a Midnapore rally in the presence of Shah.