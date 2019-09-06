Day after Punjab blast, blame game begins, probe yet to take off

A Day after a firecracker factory blast killed 23 in Batala, police claimed that they had received no complaint regarding the factory operating in the residential area prior to the blast, while the Gurdaspur DC said that an FIR had been filed in 2017 regarding a blast at the same site that claimed one life. On the district administration’s role, the DC added that no licence was issued by his office to store or manufacture explosives — thus passing the buck to the district police.

The police, however, denied any lapse on its part, adding that “regulatory agencies or licencing agencies” are responsible for such illegal businesses.

“We had no information about any kind of sale and purchase of crackers at the blast site. Otherwise we would had stopped it,” said DSP Bal Krishan Singla.

“It was not an intelligence failure of the police. No body made any complaint about it. This is how we receive information in such cases. There are regulatory agencies or licencing agencies which are responsible to check such illegal business,” said Singla.

The district administration on Thursday was still awaiting a copy of the CM’s orders to begin the magisterial probe. Asked if his office had any role in allowing the factory to function, Deputy Commissioner, Gurdaspur, Vipul Ujjwal said, “If anyone wants to keep some explosive for any purpose then he or she has to get licence from us. But so far, we have not come to know of any evidence that should suggest that people who were running the factory at Ramdas Colony had asked for any kind of permission for licence from us. So when they didn’t have any valid licence for this purpose then how can I comment on this issue.”