Day after protest over not being allowed to raise issue, Loni MLA expresses regret

A DAY after lodging his protest for “not being allowed” to raise an issue inside the Assembly, BJP MLA from Loni in Ghaziabad, Nand Kishore Gujjar, got the opportunity to speak in the House on Wednesday. He raised the issue of corruption and also expressed “regret” over Tuesday’s “situation”.

“I regret the situation created in the Assembly because of me yesterday… I am a disciplined worker of BJP,” he said, adding that all he wanted was to raise issues of his constituency.

The MLA praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his “zero tolerance policy” against corruption but blamed officials, who he said developed the “habit” under previous governments.

Claiming that he was a “mechanical engineering topper”, Kishore said, “Officers who have studied till graduation think all politicians are corrupt and they themselves are all honest. It is the view of all of you that inquiry be conducted into the assets of all such officials and NGOs that are being run in the names of their wives.” The MLA got the support of several members of the House who thumped their desks as he spoke.

“18-20 per cent commission is being taken for implementation of MLA local area development funds. I do not take it,” alleged Kishore, adding that when he got some “corrupt” officials suspended, they turned against him.

Members of Congress staged a walkout, demanding that the state government give a proper reply to allegations of corruption made by the BJP MLA.

On Tuesday, when he lodged a protest that he is not being able to raise an issue in the Assembly, Kishore had received the support of MLAs of his party as well as the Opposition.

