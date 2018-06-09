Day after Pranab Mukherjee’s speech, mixed reactions in Congress

Former president Pranab Mukherjee speaks during the closing ceremony of Tritiya Varsha Sangh Shiksha Varg, an (RSS) event to mark the conclusion of a three-year training camp for Swayamsevaks, in Nagpur on Thursday. (PTI Photo) Former president Pranab Mukherjee speaks during the closing ceremony of Tritiya Varsha Sangh Shiksha Varg, an (RSS) event to mark the conclusion of a three-year training camp for Swayamsevaks, in Nagpur on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

Pranab Mukherjee’s address to RSS swayamsevaks in Nagpur continued to elicit mixed reactions from Congress leaders on Friday. While senior leader Manish Tewari asked the former President to explain why he chose to visit the RSS headquarters and deliver “homilies on nationalism” after having cautioned young Congressmen like him against the Sangh, former finance minister P Chidambaram said Mukherjee had told the RSS what was correct about the Congress’s ideology.

“May I ask you a question that you still have not answered that is bothering millions of secularists and pluralists. Why did you choose to go to the RSS headquarters and deliver homilies on nationalism?” Tewari tweeted. Tewari told Mukherjee that leaders like him had cautioned Congress leaders in training camp after training camp in the 1980s and 1990s about the “intent and designs of the RSS”.

“You were a part of the government that banned RSS in 1975 and then again in 1992. Don’t you think you should tell us what was evil about RSS then that has become virtuous now? Either what we were told then was wrong or your lending respectability, if not legitimacy, to RSS by the act of association is not kosher given your stature in public life,” he said.

“Was it an attempt at ideological rapprochement/lowering bitterness in political firmament/positioning as cynics suggest. Whatever the motivation was, it will be seen as just an attempt to mainstream RSS in secular and pluralistic consciousness. History tells us when Nazis were strutting around Europe in black berets Chamberlain through Munich Pact – 1938 thought he had bought the ‘Peace of our Times’. What a false dawn it was,” he added.

The Congress, which on Thursday applauded Mukherjee for showing the “mirror of truth” to the RSS, preferred silence. Senior leader Chidambaram, meanwhile, tweeted, “Happy that Mr Pranab Mukherjee told the RSS what is right about Congress’ ideology. It was his way of saying what is wrong about RSS’ ideology.”

Anand Sharma tweeted, “Pranam Pranab da, you have emerged proud and taller from Nagpur. There was never any doubt about your strength of character, moral courage, conviction and commitment to uphold the secular constitutional democracy.”

