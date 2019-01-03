Day after PM Modi interview: Govt should bring in ordinance on Ram temple now, says VHP

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government will make “all efforts” on the Ram temple issue once the judicial process is over, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday suggested that the Prime Minister should bring in a legislation or ordinance “now”.

VHP working president Alok Kumar said, “I do not know what is in his (PM’s) mind, but we are clear that instead of bringing in a legislation after completion of the judicial process, that legislation should be brought now. We will keep urging the government to bring in a legislation in Parliament in the current tenure.”

In a statement on Tuesday, after Modi’s remarks on the Ayodhya temple issue during an interview to news agency ANI, the RSS had welcomed the remarks and expressed hope that the government “fulfills the promise” in this tenure.

On the Supreme Court hearing of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit this Friday, VHP leader Kumar said, “There is very little possibility of a schedule of hearing being decided on January 4.”

Stating that the Ram Janmabhumi issue has been pending before courts for 69 years and it has been a “long wait”, Kumar said, “The matter is now listed on January 4, 2019, not before the appropriate bench, but again in the Chief’s Court.”

Asked whether the VHP will run any campaign against the BJP if the government fails to make a law on the Ayodhya temple, Kumar said “sants will decide the future course of action” for the VHP at a Dharma Sansad during the Kumbh in Prayagraj this month.

Maintaining that the Prime Minister has “reiterated his commitment” for the temple, the VHP leader said, “We want to tell him that waiting for a decision from the court will be eternal. The five-year term he has got, the government should enact a law in Parliament to make way for construction of a Ram temple in the same term.”

He said, “We liked the PM’s commitment for building the Ram temple, par jo adhyadeseh ke baare me unka timing hai… hum unko raai denge ki uss timing ko badlen aur adhyadesh ya kanoon…abhi lekar aayen (but the timing he has for the ordinance…we suggest he changes that and brings in an ordinance or legislation now).”

About a BJP MP’s suggestion that a private member Bill should be brought on the temple issue, the VHP leader said such a Bill cannot be a solution. “It cannot be a symbolic act. It has to be a substantive work, and that will be possible when the government brings in the Bill,” he said.