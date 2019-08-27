Day after Patil seat-sharing remarks: Decision will be taken by Fadnavis, Amit Shah and I, says Uddhav

In a snub to Maharashtra BJP president and Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray Sunday said the decision about seat-sharing for the Assembly polls would be taken by him, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP National President Amit Shah.

“The only people who will decide the seat-sharing are Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP chief Amit Shah and I,” said Thackeray while talking to mediapersons on Sunday. He reiterated that the Sena-BJP alliance was intact and that they would fight the state elections together.

The Sena chief’s remarks assumes significance as it comes a day after Patil had said that seat-sharing needed to be worked out between the two parties. “If we get to contest 135 seats each, it means we will have just three seats for new entrants. BJP and Sena are both aware of this situation,” Patil had said on Saturday.

On Monday, Sena MP Sanjay Raut, without naming Patil, said if “he is a painter to paint the picture about seat-sharing, then we are the carpenters and know how to downsize the picture”.

A Sena leader said the two parties, at the time of forging an alliance, had agreed to contest 135 seats each and leave the remaining 18 seats in the 288-member state Assembly for smaller partners. “The agreement is clear between two parties and three leaders who negotiated the alliance. Some BJP leaders seem to be trying to create rift in alliance,” said a Sena leader.

Meanwhile, NCP legislator Dilip Sopal, from Barshi in Solapur, has quit and announced he would join the Sena on August 29. Former Congress legislator Dilip Mane, from South Solapur in Solapur, has also quit the party and is set to join Sena on Tuesday.