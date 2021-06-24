Day after minister’s remark: Gujarat govt says ‘committed to upliftment of fishermen’

Minister of State for Fisheries Parshottam Solanki said that the state government is doing nothing much for fishermen. (Express file photo by Javed Raja)

A day after Minister of State for Fisheries Parshottam Solanki said that the state government is doing nothing much for fishermen, the Gujarat government Wednesday issued a release stating that it is committed to the economic upliftment of the community.

The release added that following the cyclone Tauktae, the Vijay Rupani government has given unprecedented relief package of Rs 105 crore to the fishermen community.

Solanki had told mediapersons June 22 that the state government is “not bothered” about the fishermen community.

Solanki had also raised questions over the implementation of the cyclone relief package.

The government release quoted Fisheries Minister Jawahar Chavda as saying, “The state government is always committed to financially help the fishermen. The government is standing by the fishermen and farmers during natural calamities.”

Chavda added that the government has announced unprecedented relief package of Rs 105 crore in connection with the financial damage sustained by fishermen. “So far, financial assistance of Rs 10.41 crore has already been deposited in the bank accounts of fishermen,” Chavda said.

The release said that the package of Rs 105 crore was announced by the CM after self-assessment of the situation and while considering the representations by fishermen community leaders in their meeting with the CM.

As per the release, after the announcement of the package, officials of the fisheries department had completed survey work in 10 days and the surveyed fishermen were paid the relief amount directly in their bank accounts. This includes financial assistance of Rs 307.27 lakh to 113 fishermen whose boats sustained complete damage and Rs 500.38 lakh to 787 fishermen whose boats sustained partial damage.

The release also stated that apart from the compensation for the damages sustained by the boats, the fishermen living in coastal villages were also paid compensation of over Rs 7 crore towards damages to their houses, household items and cash doles.