Day after militants killed him, SPO in video: Tipped off forces

A day after a former Special Police Officer (SPO) of the J&K Police was killed after being abducted along with two other Shopian residents, militants on Saturday released a video in which the former SPO admitted being an “informer” of the security forces.

Advertising

While the two civilians were released on Friday evening, the bullet-ridden body of Bashaarat Ahmad was found in Nikloora area of Pulwama district.

Basharat, a resident of Reben village in Shopian district, said that “he became an informer to get a promotion” in a purported video of him that was circulated on social media on Saturday.

Explained An important job, often thankless Special Police Officers (SPOs) are contractual employees of the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Comprising over 30,000 men and women, the SPO cadre is the unacknowledged backbone of the force, performing duties ranging from security to law and order. Of late, they have been the targets of militants who suspect they are acting as informers for security agencies. Their targeting by militants has triggered a spate of resignations of SPOs, some of whom have even joined militant ranks.

Two militants, including Nawaz Ahmad Wagay, were killed in an encounter in Reben village on November 18. “I am an SPO and I became an informer to get a promotion. I tipped (to security forces) about Nawaz to get a promotion. They told me to become the informer and get promotion. I was following them (militants) to the house (where they were killed),” he said in the purported video.

Advertising

Bashaarat said that he informed security forces about the two militants entering a house. “The timing was exact 8.30 pm. they (security forces) also tell other SPOs to become informers and get promotion. I am admitting all this without any pressure,” he said.

He said he committed a “mistake” and “seeks forgiveness from people”. “I have a son at home, please forgive me for his sake,” he told the militants.

Twelve people have been abducted in Shopian since November 15 — three of them were killed and the rest released. Militants have claimed that they have abducted people for their links with security forces.

NC vice president Omar Abdullah on Saturday said that “another young Kashmiri (is) added to the list of tragic deaths in a never ending cycle of violence”.