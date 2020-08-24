Day after, Kurien says intention behind letter to Sonia Gandhi only to strengthen party

P J Kurien

Former Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman P J Kurien, one of the signatories in the letter to the party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi by its top leaders, said on Sunday that the Congress has to be strengthened.

“Either Rahul or Priyanka should become the party president. If they are not willing to assume the office, the party should look at another suitable person, who can be a consensus candidate or elected,’’ he told The Indian Express.

He said elections should be held at all levels of the organisation to strengthen the party and all those leaders who are keeping away from the party should be brought back.

Explained: What does the dissent note to Sonia Gandhi by 23 senior Congress leaders amount to?

“The intention behind the letter was only to strengthen the party. It has no other motive. The present uncertainty is not good for the party. If Rahul is ready, he should become the party president. There should be steps to activate the party,’’ said Kurien.

State Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran, however, said public statements on leadership change are uncalled for. “Congress is a political party with a high amount of internal democracy and diverse views are always allowed in party forums. The open position taken by the leaders in a subject like leadership change of AICC is against this spirit of internal democracy… This is not the style of functioning of the Congress,’’ he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.