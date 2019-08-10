Day after Kargil protests, some shops open for Eid

A day after protests in Kargil against revocation of Article 370 led to a shutdown in the town, a few general stores opened for an hour after 6 pm on Friday for people to buy essentials for Eid, which is on Monday.

Advertising

“We will open our shop tomorrow again for an hour. The hartal is still on, but our leaders said that we must not cause difficulties for people before Eid,” said Mohd Hasan who runs the Sons General Store in Kargil market, as a large group of people queued outside his shop to buy groceries.

A three-member team, led by J&K Home Secretary Shaleen Kabra, arrived in the town around afternoon to assess the security situation on the ground. They also held a meeting with members of the Joint Action Committee that is leading the protest against the Centre’s decision in Kargil.



“The team heard our grievances but there was no resolution. They assured us that our concerns will be conveyed to the higher authorities,” said former MLA Asgar Ali Karbalai, who is also a member of the JAC and was part of the meeting.

Advertising

The JAC has called off protests for two days for Eid. “But we will continue till all our concerns are addressed,” Karbalai said.

Security forces continued to patrol the town on Friday as well, and schools, colleges and banks were shut. Internet service was not available on phones.

“We met 200 youths today and listened to their concerns regarding revocation of Article 370. Then, we explained to them the benefits that Kargil will get on Ladakh becoming a Union Territory. We got a positive response,” said Kargil District Magistrate Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary.