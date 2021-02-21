Day after J&K violence, Mehbooba Mufti calls for dialogue with Pakistan

A day after two policemen were killed by an unidentified gunman in Barzulla area of Srinagar, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti called upon the Centre to initiate dialogue with the local people or Pakistan citing increased violence in the Valley. On Saturday, she visited the family of constable Suhail Ahmad, who along with constable Mohammad Yousuf, was killed in the attack.

Speaking to the media at Ahmad’s house at Aishmuqam in Anantnag, Mufti said, “They (Centre) should start the dialogue process – be it with the people here or with Pakistan because they always say that Pakistan creates violence here. Then at least, for the sake of ending this violence, a dialogue process can be started.”

Mufti said that the Government of India (GoI) should consider “for how long will the people of J&K continue to be sacrificed, whether it is policemen or any other youth. This is a big issue and it should be resolved so that bloodshed in J&K can be stopped and people can live in peace.”

Meanwhile, after the recent attacks in Srinagar city, Inspector General J&K Police (Kashmir), Vijay Kumar held a security review on Saturday. Officials of the security apparatus in the Valley were asked to “enhance security surveillance of all vital establishments and locations besides being told to take care of vulnerable persons to thwart away the nefarious designs of terrorists in Srinagar city.”

The IG also highlighted the importance of round-the-clock checkpoints at strategic locations, limited cordon and search operations in crowded places, placing cut-off points on exit routes immediately after such incidents and dominating from high reaches, use of drones “to check the movement of elements inimical to peace.”

In a statement, the J&K Police said, “IGP Kashmir instructed officers to conduct anti-terrorist operations in their respective areas and take all proactive steps for maintaining peace and stability in Srinagar City. Apart from senior police officials of the district, all Srinagar based Commandants of CRPF and SSB also attended the review.”