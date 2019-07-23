Day after, J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik regrets ‘kill those who looted’ comment

A day after his statement asking militants to kill “those who have looted Kashmir” instead of targeting Personal Security Officers (PSOs) and Special Police Officers (SPOs) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police drew criticism in the state, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik expressed regret at his outburst, on Monday.

“Whatever I said was in a fit of anger and frustration due to rampant corruption. As a Governor, I should not have said this,” Malik was quoted saying by news agency ANI.

While speaking at the inauguration of the Kargil Ladakh Tourism Festival on Sunday the Governor had said, “The boys with guns are unnecessarily killing unarmed people. They are killing PSOs and SPOs. Why are you killing them? Kill those who have looted the wealth of your country and your Kashmir. Have you killed any of them so far?”

Malik had also criticised Kashmiri politicians saying that “In Delhi, they keep us in good humour and in Kashmir, they instigate the people. Now we have asked them to speak the same language.”

However, reacting sharply to former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s tweet holding the Governor responsible for any politician or bureaucrat “murdered” in the state, Malik called Abdullah a “political juvenile.” Shortly after Malik’s remarks, Abdullah took to twitter saying, “after today, any mainstream politician or serving/retired bureaucrat killed in J&K has been murdered on the express orders of the Governor of J&K Satyapal Malik.”