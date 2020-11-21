Day after Jammu firing, PM says plot to derail grassroots democracy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the review meeting (Twitter/narendramodi)

A DAY after four terrorists were killed and a cache of arms and explosives recovered in Jammu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday pointed to cross-border terror from Pakistan while thanking the security forces for having “defeated a nefarious plot” to target grassroots democracy in J&K.

With the District Development Council (DDC) elections scheduled to take place in the Union Territory from November 28, Modi posted on Twitter: “Our security forces have once again displayed utmost bravery and professionalism. Thanks to their alertness, they have defeated a nefarious plot to target grassroots level democratic exercises in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Neutralising of 4 terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed and the presence of large cache of weapons and explosives with them indicates that their efforts to wreak major havoc and destruction have once again been thwarted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 20, 2020

The Prime Minister wrote: “Neutralising of 4 terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed and the presence of large cache of weapons and explosives with them indicates that their efforts to wreak major havoc and destruction have once again been thwarted.”

Neutralising of 4 terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed and the presence of large cache of weapons and explosives with them indicates that their efforts to wreak major havoc and destruction have once again been thwarted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 20, 2020

The tweets were posted after Modi held a high-level meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Harshvardhan Shringla, and the chiefs of the Intelligence Bureau and Research and Analysis Wing.

Sources told The Indian Express that the meeting assessed the overall security situation in the Valley and discussed ways to put further pressure on Pakistan in forums, such as the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), to stop backing terrorist activity in the newly created Union Territory.

“Despite the tenuous security situation and Pakistan’s efforts, the DDC polls will be held as scheduled,” a Home Ministry official said.

On Thursday, a joint team of J&K Police, CRPF and the Army gunned down the four terrorists who opened fire on security forces near Nagrota on the outskirts of Jammu city. The police recovered 11 AK-47 rifles, three pistols, 29 grenades, explosives and other devices, including mobile phones and medicines, with Pakistani markings.

Read| PM Modi holds security review meet; Jaish terrorists were planning ‘something big’ on 26/11 anniversary

The police described the movement of terrorists as part of a plot to target the DDC polls with an attack that could coincide with the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Security has been enhanced ahead of the DDC polls with candidates put up in cluster accommodation and the Centre deciding to dispatch 25,000 additional troops to Kashmir.

The polls are being fought by the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) — a coalition of seven political parties of Kashmir — and the Congress, leaving the BJP with a tough battle ahead.

On Wednesday, NC leader Omar Abdullah tweeted: “What sort of elections are being held in J&K where candidates are being stopped from campaigning? Is this the safe, terror free J&K the Home Minister was tweeting about yesterday?”

Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier attacked PAGD and the Congress in a series of tweets calling them the “Gupkar Gang” that wanted to “take J&K back to the era of terror and turmoil”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.