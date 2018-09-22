Follow Us:
Saturday, September 22, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
  • Day after injury on Jet flight, man plans complaint against airline

Day after injury on Jet flight, man plans complaint against airline

The loss of pressure was due to a manual glitch after the cabin crew did not put the bleed switch on to normalise pressure at higher altitude.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Published: September 22, 2018 6:42:05 am
Jet Airways, Amsterdam-Toronto flight, Amsterdam-Toronto flight strike, tail strike, jet airways tail strike, indian express news, india news, aviation A Jet Airways spokesperson said the flight 9W 234 returned to Amsterdam due to a “suspected tail scrape during take-off”.
Top News

A day after a Jet Airways flight to Jaipur returned to Mumbai to make an emergency landingt after drop in cabin pressure led to several passengers suffering nose bleeding and other medical complications, one of the injured, Ankur Kala, continued to cough blood and suffer ear and head ache on Friday even after being discharged from hospital. Kala, 38, plans to register a police complaint against Jet Airways for negligence.

His brother Vikram said, “We plan to undergo a CT scan and MRI of brain. The low cabin pressure affected him a lot since he was travelling from Hong Kong and was in transit for over 24 hours without sleep.”

Kala arrived in Mumbai on Thursday from Hong Kong and and took the onward flight to Jaipur at 6.15 am.

Jet airways,

He was one of the five admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday after his nose started bleeding in the oxygen mask. Twenty-five others who suffered nose and ear bleeding were taken to Jaipur in the next flight.
The loss of pressure was due to a manual glitch after the cabin crew did not put the bleed switch on to normalise pressure at higher altitude. Those on board suffered barotrauma, a condition in which the ear pressure is different from outside air pressure.

Dr Amol Patil, ENT surgeon who treated the five at Nanavati Hospital, said, “It will take a few days for the patients to normalise. There was immense pressure on their ear drums, which we term as baro-otitis media. That led to bleeding. None of them is critical.”

Vashi resident Satish Nair, who was also in the flight, said he will wait for the probe report before taking a decision on filing a complaint against the airline.

Nair had complained against lack of medical facilities at Mumbai airport and the airline to assist passengers who suffered injuries. A senior Jet Airways official said passengers who suffered injuries will be duly compensated after the probe report is out.

Must Watch

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
How A Disability Rights Activist, Is Making Art More Accessible
Watch Now
How A Disability Rights Activist, Is Making Art More Accessible
Buzzing Now
Advertisement