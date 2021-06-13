Day after infant abducted from Goa hospital, woman arrested

A day after a one-month-old baby was allegedly kidnapped by a woman from the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Bambolim, the police arrested the accused from Saleli village in Valpoi on Saturday evening.

Opposition parties including Congress and the Goa Forward Party (GFP) had trained guns on the BJP-ruled government for the security lapse that led to the alleged kidnapping. Late on Friday evening, health minister Vishwajit Rane had, however, clarified that the child was not a patient at GMCH.

According to a statement issued by the Goa Police on Saturday, Vishranti Gawas, a home maker, was arrested from Saleli Village in Valpoi in North Goa after a rigorous manhunt by 12 police teams across Bicholim and Valpoi. According to the police, the woman had deceived the child’s mother Lalita Naik while asking her to buy her something and fled with the male child on Friday evening.

According to the police, Gawas said she had kidnapped the child to raise him as her own.

While the child had been reunited with his mother, sources said that procedure including the child’s production before the Child Welfare Committee will be completed on Sunday.

Soon after Gawas’s arrest, political leaders across parties congratulated the Goa Police.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said in a tweet: “I congratulate Goa Police for successfully leading one of the biggest manhunts in the state and safely rescuing a 1 month old child within 24 hrs. Safety & security of the citizens is the top priority of our government.”