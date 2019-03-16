Day after horrific Christchurch mosque shooting, Hyderabad man succumbs to injuries

Farhaj Ahsan, who was reported missing after the deadly Christchurch terror attack in which 49 people were killed, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment on Saturday. With this, the total number of Indians killed in the attack has increased to three.

Taking to Twitter, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who had earlier sought help from Ministry of External Affairs chief Sushma Swaraj, said, “It is with a heavy heart that I have to inform that Farhaj Ahsan, one of the two Hyderabadi Christchurch victims has passed away. He has left behind his parents, spouse and children. I request everyone to pray for Farhaj and his family, as they deal with this great difficulty.”

Ahsan’s father Mohammed Sayeeduddin also confirmed his son’s death, ANI reported. Sayeeduddin had earlier told the news agency that his son had gone to the mosque to offer prayers but did not return.

On Friday, Owaisi had urged the MEA to assist the family to reach their son. “His family in Hyderabad, I request immediate assistance to his family as well. His family’s contact details are available with me and I’ll share the same with you,” he had tweeted.

Mohammed Juned Kara (34) from Navsari in Gujarat was the first victim of the attack. Mohammed Ahmed, Kara’s father in law, had told The Indian Express: “My daughter Sabiha, got married to Mohammed Juned who is born in New Zealand. His father Mohammed Yusuf Kara, shifted to New Zealand from Navsari long ago. Juned is the father of three children and among them eldest is 10 years old.”

“Today morning, we saw the news and contacted Sabiha. She confirmed the incident but she was in a rush as Juned’s mobile number was not reachable. She reached the hospital where the injured were admitted and checked the names of the patients, but could not find his name.”

A 25-year-old married woman from Kerala’s Thrissur was also killed in the incident. Ancy Ali, who had migrated to New Zealand with her husband Abdul Nassar last year, lived near the mosques that were attacked, an officer at the Kodungalloor police station in Thrissur told IANS.

At least 49 people were killed and several others were injured after a gunman opened fire in two mosques in the New Zealand city on Friday. Earlier in the day, the Indian envoy in New Zealand Sanjiv Kohli said he was in constant touch with local authorities to get more information on the number of Indians missing.