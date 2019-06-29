Toggle Menu
Day after High Court order on Maratha quota, caveat filed in SC

Vinod Patil, a Maratha leader and a social worker, is one of the several interveners supporting the reservation.

Explained: Marathas, quota demand, and community’s import in state politics
Maratha People celebrate after Bombay High Court reservation awarded to the Maratha community in government jobs and education, but said the quota percentage should be reduced from 16% to 12% to 13% as recommended by the State Backward Classes Commission (SEBC) out side Bombay High Court.
A day after the Bombay High Court upheld the Maharashtra government’s decision to provide reservation to the Maratha community under Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, a social worker filed a caveat before the Supreme Court anticipating a challenge to the verdict.

A caveat is a form of application is filed by a person, informing the court that another person may file a suit or application against him and that the court must give the person filing the caveat a fair hearing before deciding any matter.

