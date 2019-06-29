Day after High Court order on Maratha quota, caveat filed in SC

A day after the Bombay High Court upheld the Maharashtra government’s decision to provide reservation to the Maratha community under Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, a social worker filed a caveat before the Supreme Court anticipating a challenge to the verdict.

Vinod Patil, a Maratha leader and a social worker, is one of the several interveners supporting the reservation.

A caveat is a form of application is filed by a person, informing the court that another person may file a suit or application against him and that the court must give the person filing the caveat a fair hearing before deciding any matter.