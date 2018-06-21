Kashmir: Yasin Malik detained, Mirwaiz Farooq under house arrest to ‘prevent’ protests in Valley

Governor’s rule was imposed in the state on Wednesday after chief minister Mehbooba Mufti resigned following the PDP-BJP fallout. Governor’s rule was imposed in the state on Wednesday after chief minister Mehbooba Mufti resigned following the PDP-BJP fallout.

A protest bid by separatists against the death of civilians in police firing, and the recent killing of journalist Shujaat Bukhari was foiled on Thursday, as JKLF chief Yasin Malik was detained and Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was placed under house arrest. The action was taken to prevent the separatists from leading protests, according to police.

Governor’s rule was imposed in the state on Wednesday after chief minister Mehbooba Mufti resigned following the PDP-BJP fallout. Malik was taken into custody from his Maisuma residence this morning and has been lodged in police station Kothibagh, a police official told PTI.

Mirwaiz was placed under house arrest at his Nigeen residence. Hardline Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani continued to remain under house detention.

On Tuesday, the separatists under the banner of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), called for a protest today against the killing of civilians allegedly in security forces firing recently and the death of veteran journalist Shujaat Bukhari, editor of Rising Kashmir. Bukhari was shot dead, along with his two personal guards, outside his office in Press Enclave here on 14 June by unknown gunmen.

Meanwhile, Army Chief Bipin Rawat has said that military operations will not be affected by the imposition of Governor’s rule in the state. State Director General of Police (DGP) S P Vaid has also said that counter-terror operations will be “much easier” for security agencies during Governor’s rule.

Governor NN Vohra put the J&K Assembly under suspended animation yesterday. Governor NN Vohra issued a proclamation in this regard, after receiving President Ram Nath Kovind’s approval earlier Wednesday. He has also appointed Chief Secretary B B Vyas and retired IPS officer Vijay Kumar as his advisors. BVR Subramanyam has been appointed Chief Secretary.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd