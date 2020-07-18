Day after getting bail in AK-47 firing case, Moosewala releases song comparing his case to Sanjay Dutt’s

A DAY after a Sangrur court granted him bail in the Arms Act cases registered against him for firing an AK-47 rifle, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala has released a song named ‘Sanju’ on social media platforms, in which he compares his case to the one against actor Sanjay Dutt.

The singer has released the song on his official social media pages including YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. The song, which was released on Thursday, had received 6.6 million views on YouTube till this report was filed.

Visuals of the song show a purported news report about Moosewala being booked for firing an AK-47 followed by news reports about the arrest of Dutt in 1993.

“Jehi baahli jud gayi, Gabru de naal naal aa 47 jud gayi, Ghatton ghatt saja 5 saal vatt te, ho gabru te case jehda Sanjay Dutt te, Jatt utte case jehda Sanjay Dutt te (There is a lot of talk on TV channels, the man has been associated with 47, minimum jail term is five years, he faces the case which Sanjay Dutt faced, the Jatt faces the case which Sanjay Dutt faced),” he sings.

Dutt, who faced prosecution since 1993 for illegal possession of an AK-47 rifle, was finally sentenced to five years’ imprisonment by the Supreme Court in 2013.

The song goes on to cock a snook at the case registered against Moosewala and at one point says “case coos pende mardaan te soniye (real men face cases)”.

Referring to the bail hearing on his case, the song says, “”Ho aaunde Somwar aa tareekh sohniye, Bail wale chance vi weak sohniye, Nikalde saare hi gift deyunga, Laddu jehde wand de shareek sohniye, Bachne ne jehda mere vair khatde (On coming Monday is the hearing, chances of bail are weak, will give a gift as soon as I am out, to those who are distributing sweets, those who are earning my enmity will not be spared)”.

A video clip showing Moosewala shooting at a firing range in Badbar village of Barnala district had gone viral on social media on May 4. Sangrur district police had registered a case under Section 188 of IPC and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act against Moosewala and eight others at Dhanauli police station.

Read| Sidhu Moose Wala in fresh controversy, NRI woman says he ‘threatened’ her

Another FIR was registered against the same accused under similar sections at the Dhuri Sadar police station after another video showing Moosewala firing from his pistol at Ladda Kothi firing range surfaced.

On May 17, the police added sections 25 and 30 of the Arms Act, 1959, to both FIRs registered against Moosewala and others. All policemen involved were suspended after registration of the FIR.

The singer had landed in trouble a few weeks ago when he allegedly made threats to some journalists on social media. Several news organisations and press clubs in Punjab and Chandigarh had complained to Punjab Police DGP Dinkar Gupta against the threatening and abusive language used by Moosewala and asked media organisations to boycott him on every medium.

In late 2019, Moosewala had to apologise after Sikh organisations criticised him for using the name of Mai Bhago, a legendary Sikh religious figure who fought against Mughals in a battle, and showing her in poor light.

