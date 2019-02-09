Day after fire, normalcy returns to Noida’s Metro hospital, patients shifted back amid repair work

A day after a massive fire broke out in Noida’s Metro Hospitals and Heart Institute, normalcy returned, with patients returning to their original wards amidst repair work.

Sighar Devi (74), who was among the patients transferred to a different branch of the hospital after the fire, said, “I was initially apprehensive about coming back. But the hospital staff were very helpful. When the fire broke out, I was in the basement for a test. I was put into a stretcher and transferred. I came back to the same hospital on Thursday night itself. I feel safe to continue my treatment here,” she said.

Sighar Devi was among the 66 patients who were present in the hospital when the fire broke out. Firefighters and hospital staff broke the windows to help evacuate patients and their families. Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate BN Singh has ordered a magisterial inquiry.

”By Friday evening, all patients shifted to the Metro multi-speciality hospital, which is across the road, will be transferred back. The hospital has become fully functional except for the second-floor, which has been sealed by the government as an enquiry is pending. Seven patients have returned to the CCU as well. We will estimate financial losses once we get access to the second floor,” said Chaya Malhotra, PR and corporate affairs in-charge of the hospital.

While the hospital is yet to ascertain what caused the fire, sources said a short circuit in the wiring connected to the air-conditioning unit in the ICU may have sparked the blaze. Rajkumar (60), a heart patient, who returned on Thursday night, said: “We were shifted back within few hours. The staff helped us immensely during the crisis.”

A fire department official said the investigation into the cause of the fire is yet to reach a conclusion. “Most of our staff are busy with the preparations for the PM’s visit to Greater Noida on Sunday. The investigation will be in full swing post the visit,” he said.